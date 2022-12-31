Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating Kentucky, 21-0, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday. With the win, head coach Kirk Ferentz tied former Penn State head coach with the most bowl wins as a Big Ten coach at 10.

During the game, the Iowa defense recorded two pick-sixes. The Hawkeyes recorded the first shutout in Music City Bowl history.

First-time starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes, Joe Labas, threw for 139 yards and a touchdown on 14 completions. Labas also rushed for 11 yards on four carries.