Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Jerod Ringwald and Grace Smith
December 31, 2022

Iowa became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating Kentucky, 21-0, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday. With the win, head coach Kirk Ferentz tied former Penn State head coach with the most bowl wins as a Big Ten coach at 10.

During the game, the Iowa defense recorded two pick-sixes. The Hawkeyes recorded the first shutout in Music City Bowl history.

First-time starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes, Joe Labas, threw for 139 yards and a touchdown on 14 completions. Labas also rushed for 11 yards on four carries.

 

123122_musiccitybowl_JRGS001
Gallery|43 Photos
Grace Smith
Iowa walks onto the field before the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. Iowa played in the Music City Bowl for the first time. The Hawkeyes became the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl champions after defeating the Wildcats, 21-0.
Facebook Comments