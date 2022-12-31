Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

The Hawkeyes took down the Wildcats, 21-0, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Iowa quarterback Joe Labas prepares a play during the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football avenged its Citrus Bowl loss on Saturday afternoon, beating Kentucky, 21-0, in the 2022 Music City Bowl.

The Hawkeye defense outscored the offense, with true freshman Xavier Nwankpa and sophomore Cooper DeJean both returning interceptions for a touchdown. Tight end Luke Lachey scored the Hawkeye offense’s sole touchdown on a pass from quarterback Joe Labas.

Labas made his first career collegiate start on Saturday, and he went 14-of-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Seniors Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Riley Moss all played their last game for the Hawkeyes on Saturday. All three are expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Check out Twitter reactions to the Hawkeyes’ eighth win of the season:

IOWA OFFENSIVE TOUCHDOWN!! — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 31, 2022

I don’t get why you guys are upset with Brian Ferentz… his job is to help Iowa score so of course he’s gonna make sure the defense is on this field? He’s literally doing his job? — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) December 31, 2022

Whew y’all should’ve never let Phil Parker get his hands on a 5-star. — Dallas Jones (@DallasJonesy) December 31, 2022

Iowa won 21-0 despite just 206 yards of total offense. That is Iowa's THIRD win this season with 206 yards or less. The rest of FBS combined has six. In playoff era, Iowa is 6-5 in such games. All other teams are 34-605. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) December 31, 2022

THE IOWA HAWKEYES SHUT OUT THE KENTUCKY WILDCATS 21-0 AND WIN THE MUSIC CITY BOWL!! pic.twitter.com/YoTkMBDYrD — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 31, 2022

Iowa's season began with a win in a game where they didn't score a touchdown and ended with a win in a game where they didn't convert a third down. Absolute perfection. One of the funniest seasons by any relatively successful team ever — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 31, 2022

Kentucky has set a Music City Bowl record with 10 punts in the game. — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 31, 2022