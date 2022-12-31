Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl

The Hawkeyes took down the Wildcats, 21-0, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Iowa quarterback Joe Labas prepares a play during the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor
December 31, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Iowa football avenged its Citrus Bowl loss on Saturday afternoon, beating Kentucky, 21-0, in the 2022 Music City Bowl.

The Hawkeye defense outscored the offense, with true freshman Xavier Nwankpa and sophomore Cooper DeJean both returning interceptions for a touchdown. Tight end Luke Lachey scored the Hawkeye offense’s sole touchdown on a pass from quarterback Joe Labas.

Labas made his first career collegiate start on Saturday, and he went 14-of-24 for 139 yards and a touchdown.

Seniors Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Riley Moss all played their last game for the Hawkeyes on Saturday. All three are expected to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

