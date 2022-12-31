Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl – tailgate

Grace Smith and Jerod Ringwald
December 31, 2022

Iowa and Kentucky fans tailgated outside Nissan Stadium ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on Saturday. The Hawkeyes and the Wildcats kick off at 11 a.m.

Jerod Ringwald
From left; Lanie Cook, Tyler Weig, and Brynley Weig play volleyball during a tailgate before a game between Iowa and Kentucky at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. The Hawkeyes matchup with the Wildcats at 11 a.m.
