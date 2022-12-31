Photos: 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl – tailgate
December 31, 2022
Iowa and Kentucky fans tailgated outside Nissan Stadium ahead of the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on Saturday. The Hawkeyes and the Wildcats kick off at 11 a.m.
