Photos: Coaches press conference for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Iowa and Kentucky coaches participated in a press conference at Gaylord Resort and Convention Center in Nashville on Friday ahead of their matchup in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats face off at Nissan Stadium tomorrow at 11 a.m.

During the press conference, reporters asked head coach Kirk Ferentz about starting quarterback Joe Labas.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever gone into a game where our one and twos are gone, not in the roster,” Ferentz said. “Fortunately, we had an extended period here. I think the last two weeks Joe has really done a lot of good things. Seems like he’s more comfortable. All that being said, it’s going to be his first play in college football…. He’s a competitor, he’s tough. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job for us.”