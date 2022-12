The 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosted Battle of the Bands between Iowa and Kentucky on Broadway in Nashville on Friday. Thousands of fans attended the event.

Both bands performed live music while their respective spirit squads performed. Scratch the Wildcat and Herky the Hawk both made appearances.

Battle of the Bands leads up to the Hawkeyes and Wildcats matchup at 11 a.m. in Nissan Stadium.