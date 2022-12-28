Photos: Welcome party for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosted a welcome party for Iowa and Kentucky at Wild Horse Saloon in Nashville on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats participated in a wing-eating challenge and a sing-off.

Kentucky defeated Iowa in the wing-eating challenge, 50-49. The Hawkeyes, led by quarterback Spencer Petras, won the sing-off, judged by decibel levels from the team reactions.

Following the competitions, the two teams had to be separated while exiting the venue after a verbal altercation between a few players on stage.