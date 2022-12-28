Photos: Welcome party for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Grace Smith and Jerod Ringwald
December 28, 2022

The TransPerfect Music City Bowl hosted a welcome party for Iowa and Kentucky at Wild Horse Saloon in Nashville on Wednesday. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats participated in a wing-eating challenge and a sing-off.

Kentucky defeated Iowa in the wing-eating challenge, 50-49. The Hawkeyes, led by quarterback Spencer Petras, won the sing-off, judged by decibel levels from the team reactions.

Following the competitions, the two teams had to be separated while exiting the venue after a verbal altercation between a few players on stage.

122822-welcomeparty-GSJR001
Gallery|21 Photos
Grace Smith
An Iowa bus drives across Broadway during a welcome party for the 2022 Transperfect Music City Bowl at Wild Horse Saloon in Nashville on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. The Hawkeyes and Wildcats participated in a wing-eating challenge and a sing-off.

 

Facebook Comments