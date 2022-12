Iowa and Kentucky football hosted practices open to the media on Wednesday before the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Years’ Eve. The Hawkeyes practiced at Franklin Road Academy before the Wildcats took the field at Vanderbilt’s First Bank Stadium and a nearby practice field.

The Hawkeyes and the Wildcats kick off at 11 a.m. CST at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Dec. 31.