Linebacker Jack Campbell becomes Iowa football’s 13th unanimous All-American

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell intercepts a pass during a football game between Iowa and Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Campbell returned the ball to the end zone. Officials later determined Campbell stepped out of bounds on the return. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 13-10.

Iowa football linebacker Jack Campbell became the program’s 13th unanimous consensus All-American on Wednesday morning.

Walter Camp, the Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News, and the American Football Coaches Association all gave Campbell first-team All-America honors.

Campbell finished the season with 118 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble.

With Campbell’s distinction, the Hawkeye football program has produced unanimous consensus All-Americans: defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon earned the honor in 2020, and offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum did so in 2021. Hawkeye football is the only program in the country to have four straight consensus All-Americans, as kicker Keith Duncan earned the honor in 2019.

Campbell has earned a bevy of honors nationally and from the Big Ten. He was the conference defensive player and linebacker of the year and first-team All-Big Ten. He also received the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s best linebacker, and the William V. Campbell Trophy — which combines on-field performance with leadership and academic excellence.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pounder has committed to play in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. While he does have another year of eligibility to return to the Hawkeyes, multiple outlets expect him to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft following the bowl game.