Former Michigan football tight end Erick All commits to Iowa

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines tight end Erick All (83) catches the ball while Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Iowa football has added another former Michigan Wolverine to its roster via the transfer portal.

Tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa Wednesday morning. When the senior joins the Hawkeyes’ roster, he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

All caught 54 passes for 567 yards during his four-year career at Michigan. He played three games in 2022 before undergoing season-ending surgery. All called the procedure “life-changing” in an Oct. 21 Instagram post.

All played his last game as a Wolverine on Sept. 17 and entered the portal on Dec. 5. Moving to Iowa City will reunite him with former Michigan starting quarterback Cade McNamara, who committed to Iowa on Dec. 1.

All joins a roster that already has two established tight ends on it. Senior Sam LaPorta and sophomore Luke Lachey were two of the Hawkeyes’ best pass-catchers this season.

Lachey hauled in 25 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns, and LaPorta recorded 53 receptions for 603 yards and a touchdown on his way to becoming a Mackey Award Finalist.

Many pundits expect LaPorta to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after the Hawkeyes play the Kentucky Wildcats in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31. Most draft websites currently project the 6-foot-4, 249-pound Illinoisan to be a fourth-round pick.

True freshman Addison Ostrenga also saw limited action at tight end with the Hawkeyes this season. He caught one pass for six yards.

If All recovers from his surgery quickly enough, he will be eligible to play the 2023 season at Iowa.