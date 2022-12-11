Photos: Iowa men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin defeated Iowa in overtime, 78-75, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday. 12,430 fans attended to watch Iowa’s sixth consecutive game against a team from a Power 5 conference.

The matchup went back and forth for its entirety. Both The Hawkeyes and the Badgers scored 27 points in the first half and 33 in the second. Wisconsin secured a win after scoring 18 points in overtime compared to Iowa’s 15.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery received a technical foul in the second half of the game, giving the Badgers a change to score with free throws.

Iowa forward Kris Murray sat out for his second consecutive game with an injury and observed the action in a protective boot from the Hawkeyes’ bench.

With Murray out of the contest, Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery stepped forward and led the Hawkeyes in points with 24. Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl led the Badgers in points with 21.

The Hawkeyes face Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 17 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.