Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson commits to Kansas State

Johnson entered the transfer portal last week. He announced he was leaving Iowa on Dec. 1.

Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson carries the ball during a football game between No. 19 Iowa and Minnesota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Johnson scored one touchdown with two receptions and 34 yards. The Hawkeyes defeated Gophers 27-22.

Former Iowa wide receiver Keagan Johnson has committed to Kansas State, he announced on Twitter Sunday. Johnson announced he was leaving the Hawkeye football program on Dec. 1.

Johnson missed 10 games in 2022 with an undisclosed injury and recorded two catches for 11 yards.

Iowa’s offense ranked 123rd in the nation this season. The Hawkeyes’ leading wideout was Nico Ragaini, who caught 32 passes for 365 yards and a touchdown. Tight end Sam LaPorta led the Hawkeyes in receptions and receiving yards in 2022, hauling in 53 passes for 601 yards and a touchdown.

In his true freshman season at Iowa, Johnson played nine games with 18 catches for 352 yards.

Johnson, who has three years of collegiate eligibility remaining, received offers from Notre Dame, Kansas State, and Nebraska while he was in the portal.

Johnson was one of eight Hawkeyes to enter the portal at the end of this season. Running back Gavin Williams, receiver Arland Bruce, defensive backs Terry Roberts and Reggie Bracy, linebacker Jestin Jacobs, quarterback Alex Padilla, and offensive lineman Josh Volk have also joined the portal since the regular season ended.

Johnson is the first ex-Hawkeye to publicly commit to a school out of the transfer portal.