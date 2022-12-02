Iowa football wide receiver Arland Bruce to enter transfer portal

Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce avoids a Northwestern defender during a football game between Northwestern and Iowa at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.

For the second time in as many days, an Iowa wide receiver has announced his intention to enter the transfer portal.

After sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson announced yesterday that he would be entering the portal, fellow sophomore receiver Arland Bruce followed suit early Friday morning.

Bruce caught 19 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown in 11 games during the 2022 regular season, after making 25 grabs for 209 yards and a score a year ago, playing in all 14 games as a freshman.

Bruce made four starts as a first-year and made eight as a sophomore, as he battled through injuries that limited him throughout this season, and caused him to miss the Iowa-Minnesota game in Minneapolis on Nov. 19.

“I want to first and foremost thank God for allowing me to be in the position I am, without him nothing would be possible,” Bruce tweeted. “I am extremely grateful for Coach Ferentz and Coach Copeland taking a chance on a young kid from Olathe, Kansas trying to pursue his dreams. To all my coaches, teammates, training staff, and Hawkeye nation, thank you for the support you’ve shown in the past 2 years. I’ve learned a lot about myself and built bonds that will truly last a lifetime. after much thought and prayer, I am entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.”

As a four-star recruit, Bruce enrolled at Iowa in the spring of 2021 and worked his way from being absent on the depth chart at the beginning of the 2021 season to starting Iowa’s final two regular season games and both the Big Ten Championship Game and Citrus Bowl last season.

Bruce was listed as a second-team wide receiver at the start of this season, but due to injuries to Johnson and wide receiver Nico Ragaini, Bruce started the year as a starter.

The football transfer portal does not open for undergraduate student-athletes until Dec. 5, although players can announce their intention to enter it at any time. The portal will open from Dec. 5-Jan. 18, and from April 15-30, 2023, after spring practice.

Bruce is the fourth Hawkeye football player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal following the 2022 season.

Along with Johnson’s announcement yesterday, backup quarterback Alex Padilla and offensive lineman Josh Volk also tweeted he plans to enter the portal on Tuesday.

Bruce becomes the sixth of the Hawkeyes’ nine scholarship wide receivers since 2020 to enter the transfer portal after playing for Iowa. Johnson, Tyrone Tracy Jr, Charlie Jones, Quavon Matthews, and Desmond Hutson have all entered the portal over that span.