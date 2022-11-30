Iowa City Community School District officially initiates president, other positions

District President Ruthina Malone, Vice President Lisa Williams, Chief Financial Officer Leslie Finger, and Board Reporting Secretary Kim Colvin were all officially elected to their positions in a board meeting Tuesday.

The Iowa City Community School District board of education instated President Ruthina Malone and other members into leadership roles at its meeting Tuesday.

Additionally, Lisa Williams was recognized as vice president, Leslie Finger as chief financial officer, and Kim Colvin as the school board reporting secretary.

Malone, who was elected to the position in August, has served on the school board since 2017. She previously served as the board’s vice president. Malone replaced former President Shawn Eyestone after he resigned in August to pursue a career in education.

Williams, the acting vice president, took over the role after Malone moved into the president position. She has been with the school board since 2019.

Colvin has served the school district since 1999 and previously worked as the board reporting secretary.