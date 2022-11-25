Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s senior day loss to Nebraska

The Hawkeyes suffered a 24-17 defeat to the Cornhuskers at Kinnick Stadium on Friday.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras fumbles the ball during a football game between Iowa and Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. The Huskers lead the Hawkeyes at halftime, 17-0. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor
November 25, 2022

Iowa suffered its first loss to the Cornbuskers in eight years on Friday afternoon. Before Friday, Nebraska had not won the Heroes Trophy since 2014.

The Hawkeyes also lost control of the Big Ten West on Friday afternoon. Iowa only needed a victory over Nebraska to clinch the Big Ten West title. Purdue, which plays Indiana on Saturday, now controls its own destiny for the West. Iowa could still make it to the conference championship game if both Purdue and Illinois lose tomorrow.

Iowa lost two of its biggest playmakers on both sides of the ball in the first quarter on Saturday. Cornerback Cooper DeJean was ruled out for the game after absorbing a hard block, and quarterback Spencer Petras left the game after a strip sack. Petras was seen in a sling on his throwing arm through the rest of the game.

Backup quarterback Alex Padilla played out the game in place of Petras. Padilla committed two turnovers and went 16-of-33 with a touchdown.

Check out Twitter reactions to the Hawkeyes’ loss:

