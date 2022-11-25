Photos: Iowa football vs. Nebraska

Nebraska defeated Iowa, 24-17, at Kinnick Stadium on Friday securing the Heroes Trophy. Iowa’s chances of making the Big Ten Championship game are eliminated unless both Purdue and Illinois lose on Saturday.

Iowa’s offense, as of last week, is second to last in college rankings. Early in the game starting quarterback Spencer Petras was pulled due to a suspected injury and Alex Padilla took his place. Padilla had 16 completions for 141 yards.

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns went to wide receiver Trey Palmer who had nine receptions and 165 yards.

Iowa had a late resurgence scoring all 17 points in the second half, but a late interception toppled Iowa’s hopes of tying the game. Iowa turned the ball over four times in total.

If Purdue and Illinois both lose, Iowa will face off against either Michigan or Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

If Purdue or Illinois win, Iowa will play next in an undetermined bowl game.