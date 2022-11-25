Clark, Czinano stand out again for Iowa women’s basketball in victory over Oregon State

Hawkeye junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year senior center Monika Czinano combined for 45 points on the night.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark motions for the audience to make some noise during a women’s basketball game between Iowa and Belmont at Carver Hawkeyes Arena in Iowa City on Sunday Nov. 20, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Bruins 73-62.

The Iowa women’s basketball team earned a 73-59 win over Oregon State in Portland on Friday to start the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

The semifinal-round victory sets the Hawkeyes up to face No. 3 UConn in the championship game on Sunday.

“This opportunity to play in this tournament is awesome,” Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder said in a release. “They’ve taken good care of us out here and it’s truly a privilege to have been selected to play. I was happy with 18 assists on nine turnovers. We always strive to go two-for-one in those categories. I was pleased with how we continued to battle Oregon State. Looking forward to breaking down the film on UConn and we will be ready for Sunday.”

The duo of Hawkeye junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year senior center Monika Czinano combined to net 45 of Iowa’s points, despite totaling just six in the first quarter.

In six games this season the pair have teamed up for 30, 49, 64, 45, 41, and 45 points, respectively.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark overcomes ankle injury, leads Iowa women’s basketball to victory over Belmont

Clark shot 2-for-8 from beyond the arc and 12-for-23 from the floor to net 28 points.

The West Des Moines native also tallied nine rebounds and eight assists.

Czinano shot 7-for-11 on the night for 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Solid night for Warnock

Senior McKenna Warnock scored 12 points on the night and shot 5-for-9 on field goals.

Warnock connected on two of her four 3-point attempts on the night and grabbed a pair of rebounds.

Big picture

Hawkeye head coach Lisa Bluder relied heavily on her veterans on Friday.

The five starters — each upperclassmen — all saw between 33 and 35 minutes of action. The only bench player to play more than 10 minutes was senior Molly Davis with 12.

What’s next

The Hawkeyes will take on third-ranked UConnon Sunday at 12 p.m. in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament championship game. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

The Huskies are 4-0 on the season and beat a previously undefeated Duke team, 78-50, on Friday.