Photos: Iowa football vs. Minnesota

Iowa football defeated Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, 13-10. A 17-degree kick-off temperature became the second lowest recorded in the stadium’s history for a game.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras delivered 15 completions for 221 yards while adding a rushing touchdown on a quarterback sneak play. Iowa’s offense recorded 280 total yards.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim carried the ball 39 times for 263 yards, a career-high. Although Ibrahim recorded 14 carries on the same possession in the 4th quarter, with the 14th being a costly turnover for the Gophers.

With the win and a Michigan victory over Illinois, the Hawkeyes now control their own Big Ten West destiny heading into a Black Friday matchup with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.