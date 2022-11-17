On the line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 12 college football games
The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
November 17, 2022
Iowa @ Minnesota
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (23-22): Iowa —This one’s for my dear friend Kevin Hanson. Hawks are back.
Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (31-14): Iowa — Hawks could eat Gophers, too.
Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (29-16): Iowa — Two trophies in a row.
Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (30-15): Iowa — The Minnesota cold won’t stop the Hawkeyes.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (31-14): Iowa — I told y’all Iowa was winning the West.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (33-12): Iowa — I’m starting to think Indy is a future destination.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (30-15): Iowa — Floyd hasn’t spent much time in Minnesota lately.
Utah @ Oregon
Hanson: Oregon — Ducks are not back.
Peterson: Oregon — Ducks > everything.
Werner: Oregon — Mallards are my favorite variety of duck.
Goffin: Oregon — Waiting all day for Pac-12 after dark.
Merrick: Oregon — Utes can’t get it done in Eugene.
Bohnenkamp: Oregon — Ducks are the kings of NIL.
Brummond: Utah — Utes suddenly back in the Pac-12 hunt.
Texas Tech @ Iowa State
Hanson: Iowa State — Perhaps the Cyclones can have a Dekkerissaince.
Peterson: Texas Tech — Iowa must be super embarrassed that Iowa State won this year.
Werner: Texas Tech — Iowa State hasn’t been Purdy.
Goffin: Texas Tech — A mostly irrelevant Big 12 game.
Merrick: Texas Tech — You know what’s worse than 1-6 in conference? 1-7.
Bohnenkamp: Iowa State — Eventually the Cyclones have to win one.
Brummond: Iowa State — Cyclones need a major upset next week for bowl eligibility.
Oklahoma State @ Oklahoma
Hanson: Oklahoma State — *In a Stephen A. Smith voice* How ‘bout them Cowboys?
Peterson: Oklahoma — I blame the SEC for ruining Bedlam.
Werner: Oklahoma — Oklahoma State is in shambles.
Goffin: Oklahoma — Bedlam is one of my favorite rivalry names.
Merrick: Oklahoma State — Oklahoma are the little brothers now.
Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma — A lot of disappointment on this field.
Brummond: Oklahoma State — This feels like an Iowa-Iowa State game.
Montana @ Montana State
Hanson: Montana — I wanted to pick all FCS games this week, but some members of this panel didn’t support that idea.
Peterson: Montana — You’re telling me this game is called ~Brawl of the Wild~
Werner: Montana State — My cousin went here. Shoutout Emery.
Goffin: Montana State — Yes, we picked a Big Sky contest.
Merrick: Montana — Grizzles destroy Bobcats every day of the week.
Bohnenkamp: Montana State — Who doesn’t love a good FCS rivalry?
Brummond: Montana State — Everything I know about Montana is from “Yellowstone.”