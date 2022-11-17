Cy-Hawk football series contract extended through 2027 season

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones have played each other annually since 1977.

Iowa State linebacker Carson Willich and offensive lineman Trevor Downing hoists the Cy-Hawk Trophy after a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak defeating Iowa, 10-7.

The Cy-Hawk football series is here to stay, per a Thursday release. Iowa and Iowa State agreed to a deal that will pit them against each other through the 2027 season. The contract was previously set to expire in 2025.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta told The Daily Iowan in September that he was determined to continue the Cy-Hawk tradition, despite Big Ten Conference expansion and realignment.

“I’ve said many, many times that, as long as I’m here, I’m going to support keeping the tradition alive,” Barta said. “[Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard] and I are both on the same page when it comes to planning to continue the rivalry. I don’t see any reason — I’m sure it will continue.”

The Hawkeyes will host the Cy-Hawk game on Sept. 12, 2026. The 2027 Iowa-Iowa State game will be played at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames on Sept. 11.

With one exception, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones have played each other every year since 1977. The 2020 Cy-Hawk game was canceled because of COVID-19. Iowa and Iowa State first met in 1894, and the Hawkeyes lead the all-time series, 46-23.

The Cyclones currently hold the Cy-Hawk Trophy, having defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7, in Week 2 of the 2022 season.