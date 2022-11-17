Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 12 of the college football season
Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s Big Ten matchups and updates the DI’s power rankings.
November 17, 2022
Power Rankings
- Ohio State — The Buckeyes are unshakeable.
- Michigan — Do you think Michigan feels slighted because it’s always behind Ohio State?
- Penn State — I truly have no thoughts about Penn State.
- Minnesota — Who can stop Minnesota, especially in subzero temperatures.
- Iowa — The Hawkeyes are zero to hero, just like Hercules
- Purdue — The train is working again.
- Michigan State — Remember when the Spartans were ranked? Good times.
- Illinois — Illinoisuhhhhh, what happenduhhhh?
- Wisconsin — The Bull will be back up for grabs next year, Badgers
- Maryland — East coast vibes don’t fit in the Big Ten.
- Nebraska — Corn!
- Rutgers — Why was Rutgers let into the conference again?
- Indiana — Maybe we should kick Indiana out of the Big Ten.
- Northwestern — I’m surprised Pat Fitzgerald hasn’t been fired yet.
Matchups
Michigan Stadium: No. 21 Illinois (7-3, 4-3) @ No. 3 Michigan (10-0, 7-0)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: MICH -18 | O/U: 43
Illinois’ hopes of a Big Ten West Division title will likely be dashed with an inevitable loss to Michigan this weekend — unless the Fighting Illini can somehow pull off a victory in the Big House.
Memorial Stadium: Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) @ Nebraska (3-7, 2-5)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN | Line: WISC -13 | O/U: 39.5
I’ve always hated that there are three Memorial Stadiums in the Big Ten. What are we memorializing? But the recently Bull-less Badgers are heading to one of the three in Nebraska this weekend.
Ross-Ade Stadium: Northwestern (1-9, 1-6) @ Purdue (6-4, 4-3)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. FS1 | Line PUR -20 | O/U: 48
This will be Purdue’s first home game since the train stopped working against Iowa. Hopefully the Boilermakers’ train experts have figured that out by now.
Spartan Stadium: Indiana (3-7, 1-6) @ Michigan State (5-5, 3-4)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: MSU -10.5 | O/U: 48
Sign me up to watch the fourth 11 a.m. Big Ten game of the day. Michigan State could become bowl eligible, after all.
SECU Stadium: No. 2 Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) @ Maryland (6-4, 3-4)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: OSU -27.5 | O/U: 64.5
How ever will Ohio State compete in what the totally hostile environment Maryland has? Oh wait. The Buckeyes will be fine on their trip to the East coast.
SHI Stadium: No. 14 Penn State (8-2, 5-2) @ Rutgers (4-6, 1-6)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: PSU -19.5 | O/U: 45
You’re telling me I could get a Big Ten Conference, late-season game ticket for just $37? Somebody get me a flight to Piscataway this second.
Huntington Bank Stadium: Minnesota (7-3, 4-3) @ Iowa (6-4, 4-3)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 3 p.m. on FOX | Line: MINN -2.5 | O/U: 32.5
Minnesota could very easily go down the street and play at U.S. Bank Stadium, which has a roof. But nope, the Golden Gophers want everyone to suffer in the 15 degree temperatures on Saturday.