IC to have free parking, bus services for ‘Small Business Saturday’ weekend

The city announced on Wednesday that the parking ramps in downtown Iowa City will be free on Nov. 26, and bus transit services will be free on both Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

A sign reading “Iowa City” is displayed during the “Downtown Block Party” in Iowa City on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

Iowa City shoppers will be treated to free parking in downtown parking garages on Nov. 26, the city announced on Wednesday.

The announcement states that there will be no charge for parking in the downtown ramps. Additionally, the city is offering free bus services via the Iowa City Transit system on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

“The free ramp parking and transit will be in place so Iowa City residents can take the time to support the small, locally-owned businesses that help keep our economy running and our City vibrant,” the announcement states.

Parking garages and ramps that will be free on Nov. 26 include:

The Dubuque Street Ramp

The Tower Place Ramp

The Chauncey Swan Ramp

The Capitol Street Ramp

The Harrison Street Parking Ramp

The Court Street Transportation Center

According to the city website, the free parking and bus services come during ‘Small Business Saturday’, which began nationally in 2010 as an effort to motivate people all over the country to support smaller businesses around them by shopping there instead of at big corporations.

On-street parking will continue to be metered during the weekend.