Wisconsin answers Iowa pick six with a 51-yard touchdown pass

The Badgers had third-and-18 on their own 49-yard line when Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz connected with receiver Keontez Lewis.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during a football game between No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Mertz threw 22 passes with a QBR rating of 77.1.The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 27-7.

Sam Knupp, Sports Reporter
November 12, 2022

Wisconsin answered quickly after an Iowa pick six.

The Badgers were trailing the Hawkeyes, 14-3, with under a minute left in the first half. Then, quarterback Graham Mertz found receiver Keontez Lewis open for a 51-yard touchdown pass.

The play came just a minute after Iowa defensive back Cooper Dejean returned an interception for a touchdown.

Now trailing, 14-10, Wisconsin will get the ball at the beginning of the second half.

