Wisconsin answers Iowa pick six with a 51-yard touchdown pass
The Badgers had third-and-18 on their own 49-yard line when Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz connected with receiver Keontez Lewis.
November 12, 2022
Wisconsin answered quickly after an Iowa pick six.
The Badgers were trailing the Hawkeyes, 14-3, with under a minute left in the first half. Then, quarterback Graham Mertz found receiver Keontez Lewis open for a 51-yard touchdown pass.
Mertz 🤝 Lewis 🤝 TOUCHDOWN! @GrahamMertz5 x @Nolimitk3 x @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/mdIRlg9Usf
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022
The play came just a minute after Iowa defensive back Cooper Dejean returned an interception for a touchdown.
Pick-6⃣ ‼️@cdejean23 picks it off and returns it for the @HawkeyeFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/hNWv5QK1MP
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022
Now trailing, 14-10, Wisconsin will get the ball at the beginning of the second half.