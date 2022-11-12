Watch: Riley Moss makes diving catch for first pick of the season

Defensive back Riley Moss made a diving catch to get his first interception of the season.

Rutgers wide receiver Aron Cruickshank prepares to catch the ball over Iowa defensive back Riley Moss during a football game between Iowa and Rutgers at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, N.J. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Scarlet Knights 27-10. Cruickshank had seven receptions totaling 55 yards.

Defensive back Riley Moss grabbed his first interception of the year in the third quarter against Wisconsin.

The interception came after defensive back Kaevon Merriweather tipped the pass, intended for Wisconsin receiver Skyler Bell, into the air.

Iowa still leads, 14-10.