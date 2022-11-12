Watch: Riley Moss makes diving catch for first pick of the season
Defensive back Riley Moss made a diving catch to get his first interception of the season.
Defensive back Riley Moss grabbed his first interception of the year in the third quarter against Wisconsin.
The interception came after defensive back Kaevon Merriweather tipped the pass, intended for Wisconsin receiver Skyler Bell, into the air.
Iowa still leads, 14-10.
Moss The Boss with an interception! 😎@R_moss5 x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/4woxyNnYvg
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2022