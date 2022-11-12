Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers in front of fans in Kinnick Stadium for the first time since 2008.

The Iowa offense gets up after scoring a touchdown on a Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras sneak during a football game between Iowa and Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Petras rushed the ball eight times for -41 yards and a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Badgers, 24-10.

Iowa football took down Wisconsin, 24-10, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes notched their third Big Ten win in a row, moving to 6-4 on the season and 4-3 in Big Ten play.

If Illinois loses to Michigan and Iowa beats Minnesota next week, the Hawkeyes will control their own destiny in the race for a Big Ten West title.

Against Wisconsin, Iowa was outgained, 227-146, offensively. But heroics from sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean on special teams and defense helped push the Hawkeyes past the Badgers.

Iowa has held seven of the 10 opponents it’s faced this season to 10 points or fewer.

Check out reactions to Iowa’s win:

LMAO, they started playing Jump Around as we haul the Heartland trophy into the locker room #Hawkeyes #FightForIowa pic.twitter.com/SOXIkUsvAo — Matt, Dr. Bunny Keeper 🐰 (@05HAWKI) November 13, 2022

Iowa players and students “Jumpin Around” after beating Wisconsin: pic.twitter.com/kSFtUZ4xxP — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 13, 2022

Just walked by Tory Taylor, who smiled and said: You guys f—-ing gave up on us three weeks ago. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) November 12, 2022

SPENCER PETRAS POUNDS IT IN TO THE END ZONE pic.twitter.com/UekyaqbxPQ — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 12, 2022