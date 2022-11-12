Iowa football blocks punt, takes lead over Wisconsin
The Hawkeyes blocked a punt near the Badger 20-yard line and scored two plays later on offense.
November 12, 2022
Deontae Craig blocked a punt on the Wisconsin 19-yard line. The ball was recovered by linebacker Jay Higgins on Wisconsin’s 17-yard line.
This is @HawkeyeFootball 🏈. pic.twitter.com/qkcKvABhop
Quarterback Spencer Petras found tight end Sam LaPorta open for a first down to advance the Hawkeyes up to the 4-yard line. The 13-yard completion set running back Kaleb Johnson up for an easy 4-yard run into the end zone.
The reigning B1G OPOW is into the end zone for the first TD of the game. 🙌@Kj_Superman2 x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/skhefFGAoN
Iowa now leads Wisconsin, 7-3, in the middle of the second quarter.