Iowa football blocks punt, takes lead over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes blocked a punt near the Badger 20-yard line and scored two plays later on offense.

Gabby Drees

Iowa defensive lineman Deontae Craig celebrates after a sack during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Craig earned three tackles. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.

Sam Knupp, Sports Reporter
November 12, 2022

Deontae Craig blocked a punt on the Wisconsin 19-yard line. The ball was recovered by linebacker Jay Higgins on Wisconsin’s 17-yard line.

Quarterback Spencer Petras found tight end Sam LaPorta open for a first down to advance the Hawkeyes up to the 4-yard line. The 13-yard completion set running back Kaleb Johnson up for an easy 4-yard run into the end zone.

Iowa now leads Wisconsin, 7-3, in the middle of the second quarter.

