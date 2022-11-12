Iowa football blocks punt, takes lead over Wisconsin

The Hawkeyes blocked a punt near the Badger 20-yard line and scored two plays later on offense.

Iowa defensive lineman Deontae Craig celebrates after a sack during a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. Craig earned three tackles. Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13.

Deontae Craig blocked a punt on the Wisconsin 19-yard line. The ball was recovered by linebacker Jay Higgins on Wisconsin’s 17-yard line.

Quarterback Spencer Petras found tight end Sam LaPorta open for a first down to advance the Hawkeyes up to the 4-yard line. The 13-yard completion set running back Kaleb Johnson up for an easy 4-yard run into the end zone.

The reigning B1G OPOW is into the end zone for the first TD of the game. 🙌@Kj_Superman2 x @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/skhefFGAoN — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 12, 2022

Iowa now leads Wisconsin, 7-3, in the middle of the second quarter.