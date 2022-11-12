Cooper DeJean grabs second pick six of the year

The sophomore from Odebolt, Iowa, intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz near the Badger 30-yard line and raced to the end zone.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean downs a punt by Iowa punter Tory Taylor near South Dakota State’s end zone during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3. DeJean had two solo tackles.

Sam Knupp, Sports Reporter
November 12, 2022

Defensive back Cooper DeJean intercepted a pass from Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz near the Badger 30-yard line late in the second quarter. After he got the ball in his hands, DeJean found the end zone.

DeJean now has two interceptions to his name this season. His first came during Iowa’s 27-10 win over Rutgers on Sept. 24.

The Hawkeyes still lead the Badgers, 14-10.

