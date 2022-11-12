Cooper DeJean grabs second pick six of the year
The sophomore from Odebolt, Iowa, intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz near the Badger 30-yard line and raced to the end zone.
November 12, 2022
Defensive back Cooper DeJean intercepted a pass from Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz near the Badger 30-yard line late in the second quarter. After he got the ball in his hands, DeJean found the end zone.
Pick-6⃣ ‼️@cdejean23 picks it off and returns it for the @HawkeyeFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/hNWv5QK1MP
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022
DeJean now has two interceptions to his name this season. His first came during Iowa’s 27-10 win over Rutgers on Sept. 24.
The Hawkeyes still lead the Badgers, 14-10.