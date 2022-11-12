Cooper DeJean grabs second pick six of the year

The sophomore from Odebolt, Iowa, intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz near the Badger 30-yard line and raced to the end zone.

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean downs a punt by Iowa punter Tory Taylor near South Dakota State’s end zone during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota State at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3. DeJean had two solo tackles.

Pick-6⃣ ‼️@cdejean23 picks it off and returns it for the @HawkeyeFootball TD. pic.twitter.com/hNWv5QK1MP — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2022

DeJean now has two interceptions to his name this season. His first came during Iowa’s 27-10 win over Rutgers on Sept. 24.

The Hawkeyes still lead the Badgers, 14-10.