Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy
The Hawkeyes and Badgers will square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
November 10, 2022
The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020.
Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2. Saturday’s game will be Jim Leonhard’s fifth as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin has gone 3-1 since Paul Chryst was relieved of his head coaching duties six weeks ago.
The Hawkeyes and Badgers both enter Saturday’s contest riding two-game winning streaks.
Should Illinois lose two of its last three contests, the winner of Saturday’s Iowa-Wisconsin contest would have a chance to the make the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 3.
Matchup: Wisconsin (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (4-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)
Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:35 p.m.
Location: Kinnick Stadium
Weather: Winds out of the north at 14 mph, high of 33
TV: FS1
Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Petros Papadakis (color commentary)
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 121/XM Channel 203
Betting information: Line: WI -1.5 | O/U: 35.5
