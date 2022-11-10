Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy

The Hawkeyes and Badgers will square off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi braces for a hit from Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell during a football game between No. 9 Iowa and Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Mellusi rushed for 48 yards on 19 carries.The Badgers defeated the Hawkeyes 27-7.

The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020.

Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2. Saturday’s game will be Jim Leonhard’s fifth as interim head coach of the Badgers. Wisconsin has gone 3-1 since Paul Chryst was relieved of his head coaching duties six weeks ago.

The Hawkeyes and Badgers both enter Saturday’s contest riding two-game winning streaks.

Should Illinois lose two of its last three contests, the winner of Saturday’s Iowa-Wisconsin contest would have a chance to the make the Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 3.

Matchup: Wisconsin (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (4-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 2:35 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium

Weather: Winds out of the north at 14 mph, high of 33

TV: FS1

Announcers: Jeff Levering (play-by-play), Petros Papadakis (color commentary)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 121/XM Channel 203

Betting information: Line: WI -1.5 | O/U: 35.5

