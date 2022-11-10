One-on-one with Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb

Daily Iowan Football Reporter Isaac Goffin chatted with Plumb at a media availability session on Nov. 1.

Iowa offensive lineman Jack Plumb blocks during a football game between No. 16 Iowa and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers 28-21.

The Daily Iowan: You’re from Green Bay. What does it mean for you, just coming from that area?

Jack Plumb: It’s really cool. Iowa’s a lot like Wisconsin — farm fields and everything. So, it felt home when I came here too, which is really nice.

DI: Everyone knows Green Bay for the Packers. You’re definitely a Packers fan, right?

Plumb: Oh yeah.

DI: What was it like to experience having an NFL team in your backyard?

Plumb: It was really cool. So, my grandpa used to coach for the Packers. We have season tickets, so I grew up going to every Packer game. I love the Packers. It’s really cool having them right in my backyard.

DI: What’s your grandpa’s name?

Plumb: Fritz Shurmur. He was the defensive coordinator.

DI: What head coach was he under when he was there?

Plumb: Mike Holmgren. So, he coached Reggie White, LeRoy Butler back when they went to the Super Bowl.

DI: So, what’s it like knowing you have that legacy with the Packers and now you’re playing football at the college level?

Plumb: It’s pretty cool. Football’s in the blood, so it’s really cool to carry that on. I just love the Packers.

DI: What else do you like to do in Wisconsin?

Plumb: I love fishing. So, my grandma lives on a lake. So, every time I’m back home, I’ll go over to her house and fish.

DI: What lake?

Plumb: It’s a small lake called Lake Leone in Suamico.

DI: Do you hunt as well?

Plumb: I’m not huge into hunting, but I’ve gone with my roommates a couple times here.

DI: Where have you hunted before? What do you hunt?

Plumb: I went pheasant and deer hunting in central Iowa.

DI: What do you do here, academically?

Plumb: I’m an enterprise leadership major, and in a perfect world, I’d want to open up my own brewery.

DI: Are you a big beer guy?

Plumb: I am, yep. So, I home brew, and I fell in love with that. Then, I’m like, ‘Man, if I could make this my career, I’d love to do that.’”

DI: What’s your favorite beer you’ve brewed?

Plumb: It was called a Bruxelles Blonde. It was really good.

DI: What ingredients made that special?

Plumb: It was just a kit my sister got me for my birthday. It’s from Brooklyn Brew Shop, so I just made that, and it was really good. It was the first beer that I made. I was pretty happy with the way it turned out.

DI: Do you have any favorite breweries around here?

Plumb: I love Big Grove. That’s probably my favorite one.

DI: What’s your favorite drink there?

Plumb: The Easy Eddy.

DI: Do you follow any other sports besides football?

Plumb: Football is the biggest one, and then being from Wisconsin, I always follow the [Milwaukee] Bucks. I don’t really watch much NBA games until it gets to the playoffs, but that’s really the only other sport that I follow closely.

DI: What does it mean to have Giannis Antetokounmpo on that team?

Plumb: It’s awesome. I’m a little biased, but I think he’s the best player in the NBA. It’s really cool to watch the things that he can do. He’s a freak.

DI: Have you seen him in person yet?

Plumb: I have. At the bowl game last year, we went to the Orlando Magic versus the Bucks game, and I saw him in person at that game. It was really cool.

DI: Did you have a chance to meet him or was he just on the court?

Plumb: He was just on the court. Didn’t have the chance to meet him.

DI: Do you follow anything besides the NBA and the NFL?

Plumb: No, just those two.

DI: For your enterprise leadership major, what’s been your favorite class so far in that major?

Plumb: I’m in the managing and growth business class right now. That one’s pretty cool. We’re running a simulated business.

DI: Do you think that program does a good job of integrating what’s it like to run a business?

Plumb: Yeah, I do. They do a really good job. Most of the professors have run their own business. So, they just come back, and it’s really cool to get real-life experience from that.

DI: What are your favorite spots around Iowa City?

Plumb: Like I said, I like Big Grove a lot. Then, we made our garage at our house a little man cave. So, I love hanging out in there. It’s probably one of my favorite spots.

DI: Who do you live with?

Plumb: Logan Klemp, Seth Benson, and Monte Pottebaum.

DI: What’s it like living with those three?

Plumb: I love it. It’s a great time. We have a lot of fun together. We all get along really well.

DI: Anything else you want to add?

Plumb: That’s it.

DI: Thank you.

Plumb: Awesome. Thank you. Have a good one.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.