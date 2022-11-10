On the line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 11 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.

Ayrton Breckenridge

Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum prepares to catch the ball during a football game between Iowa and South Dakota at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Hawkeyes defeated the Jackrabbits, 7-3. Pottebaum had one three yard carry.

DI Staff
November 10, 2022

Wisconsin @ Iowa

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (23-22): Wisconsin — Badgers know how to get the bull.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (29-16): Iowa — Hawks literally actually eat Badgers.

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (27-18): Iowa — What if Iowa makes the Big Ten title game at 8-4?

Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (30-15): Wisconsin — Iowa drops another trophy game.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (30-15): Iowa — B1G West champs incoming.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (32-13): Iowa — Hawkeyes have figured out their offensive line.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (29-16): Iowa — Iowa hasn’t beat Wisconsin in Kinnick with fans since 2008.

Purdue @ Illinois

Hanson: Purdue — Charlie Jones could help Iowa get back in the West hunt.

Peterson: Purdue — Maybe the train will work this week?

Werner: Purdue — Honorary Boilermakers fan for the week.

Goffin: Illinois — Will this matchup decide the West?

Merrick: Purdue — Hawkeyes need this one more than the Boilermakers.

Bohnenkamp: Purdue — Illini didn’t look right on Saturday.

Brummond: Purdue — We want chaos in the Big Ten West.

Alabama @ Ole Miss

Hanson: Alabama — ‘Bama ain’t down that bad.

Peterson: Alabama — This is the closest we’ll get to a dumpster fire game this week.

Werner: Alabama — Nick Saban doesn’t lose back-to-back games.

Goffin: Alabama — Those who know get this pick.

Merrick: Alabama — Never bet against ‘Bama twice

Bohnenkamp: Alabama — Tide bounce back with nothing on the line.

Brummond: Alabama — Three losses in a season? Not possible.

UCF @ Tulane

Hanson: Tulane — College GameDay should’ve gone here.

Peterson: UCF — Tulane seems like a fake school.

Werner: Tulane — Shoutout Jim Barnes.

Goffin: Tulane —  I’m riding the Green Wave.

Merrick: Tulane — Green Wave washes out the Golden Knights.

Bohnenkamp: Tulane — Still think Tulane’s nickname should be Highways.

Brummond: Tulane — Forget red or blue. It’s a Green Wave!

TCU @ Texas

Hanson: TCU — This is where College GameDay is actually going.

Peterson: TCU — Horns down.

Werner: TCU — Horned Frogs have God on their side.

Goffin: Tulane — I want to visit Fort Worth someday.

Merrick: Tulane — Duggan, please come home

Bohnenkamp: Tulane — Horns down in this one.

Brummond: Tulane — Horns down.

