Regents approve $4.7 million Burge Residence Hall renovations

The renovations will begin in summer 2023 and will take place over the course of three years.

The state Board of Regents approved a $4.7 million renovation request for the University of Iowa Burge Residence Hall on Thursday.

The renovation plan includes updating student rooms, corridors, and stairwells on all five floors of the building. It is planned to take place over the summers of 2023, 2024, and 2025 to minimize disruptions to students living in the hall.

Burge Residence Hall is the second-largest residence hall on the east side of campus, housing 939 students. The newly-approved project will be the first renovation project in the hall since 2019.

According to the capital improvement business transactions report, the renovations will include upgrading student rooms’ sheetrock, paint, vanities, fixtures, closet systems, windowsills, and window treatments. Renovation plans also include replacing finishes and fixtures in single-user restrooms, replacing furniture and flooring in the main lobby, and replacing stair finishes.

“This project is consistent with the university’s goal to re-invest wisely in existing facilities in order to extend their life and provide a high-quality student experience,” the report read.

The breakdown of the request includes:

$608,300 for project planning, design, and management.

$3,686,684 for construction.

$39,116 for furniture and equipment.

$365,900 for contingency.

The request was presented to the regents at their Nov. 9 meeting and approved on Nov. 10.