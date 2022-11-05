Watch: Iowa football scores three touchdowns in a five-drive stretch

Tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Nico Ragaini recorded their first touchdowns of the 2022 season Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette.

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) runs after a reception during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football scored three touchdowns in a five-drive span Saturday at Ross-Ade Stadium. Tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Nico Ragaini recorded their first touchdowns of the 2022 season on Saturday.

LaPorta scored the Hawkeyes’ first TD of the day, hauling in a 16-yard pass from senior quarterback Spencer Petras at the beginning of the second quarter.

Petras ➡️ LaPorta for 6️⃣@HawkeyeFootball is on the board. 😎 pic.twitter.com/g70v65Dh2o — Iowa On BTN (@IowaOnBTN) November 5, 2022

Ragaini’s score came on Iowa’s ensuing drive. He caught a pass from Petras near the Purdue 29-yard line, broke a tackle, and found the end zone.

The stretch of Iowa scores was capped by true freshman running back Kaleb Johnson, who found the end zone on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter. Johnson ran 10 yards inside the hash marks without being touched, then broke toward the west sideline and sprinted across the goal line. By the end of the run, Johnson had gained 75 yards.

Johnson has carried the ball 18 times for 189 yards. Petras is currently 12-of-20 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes lead the Boilermakers, 24-3, heading into the fourth quarter.