Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Purdue

The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers for just the second time in the last six years on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) stares down the Purdue offensive huddle during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football took down Purdue, 24-3, on Saturday behind a 25 mph wind force. The Hawkeyes notched their second Big Ten win in a row, moving to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Running back Kaleb Johnson became the first Hawkeye in seven yearsto rush for 200 yards in one game. The last to do so was Akrum Wadley against Northwestern in 2015.

The Hawkeyes scored three total touchdowns against the Boilermakers — two passing, one rushing. Johnson exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the second half, while tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Nico Ragaini both notched their first touchdowns of the season in the first half.

The Iowa defense held Purdue to just three points. Before Saturday, the Boilermakers had scored at least 20 points in their past 14 games.

Check out reactions to Iowa’s win in West Lafayette:

The little train that couldn’t pic.twitter.com/CwqwA1QFMx — Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) November 5, 2022

I like how every so often Purdue football wears the worst football jerseys I’ve ever seen just for fun. They have a good look, they should chill with the grey! — Colin Kulpa (@ColinKulpa) November 5, 2022

Did you know Purdue WR Charlie Jones went to Iowa? If you didn’t, these FS1 announcers are going to tell you again in (checks watch) another 38 seconds. Stay tuned. #Hawkeyes — Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) November 5, 2022

Riley Moss greets Charlie Jones pic.twitter.com/BYLi2muctX — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) November 5, 2022

Just turn your sound on for this one. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8G6hP24vRw — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) November 5, 2022

Iowa is suddenly the most complete team in the country. From the defense to the special teams to the quarterback to the offensive coordinator. EXPAND THE PLAYOFF NOW pic.twitter.com/ocVnCgk6a1 — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) November 5, 2022

Are you prepared for the Spennaissance pic.twitter.com/B7Fx50Qp9V — Adam Jacobi (@adam_jacobi) November 5, 2022