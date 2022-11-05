Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s victory over Purdue

The Hawkeyes defeated the Boilermakers for just the second time in the last six years on Saturday afternoon in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa defensive back Riley Moss (33) stares down the Purdue offensive huddle during a football game between Iowa and Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor
November 5, 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Iowa football took down Purdue, 24-3, on Saturday behind a 25 mph wind force.  The Hawkeyes notched their second Big Ten win in a row, moving to 5-4 on the season and 3-3 in Big Ten play.

Running back Kaleb Johnson became the first Hawkeye in seven yearsto rush for 200 yards in one game. The last to do so was Akrum Wadley against Northwestern in 2015.

The Hawkeyes scored three total touchdowns against the Boilermakers — two passing, one rushing. Johnson exploded for a 75-yard rushing touchdown on the second play of the second half, while tight end Sam LaPorta and wide receiver Nico Ragaini both notched their first touchdowns of the season in the first half.

The Iowa defense held Purdue to just three points. Before Saturday, the Boilermakers had scored at least 20 points in their past 14 games.

Check out reactions to Iowa’s win in West Lafayette:

