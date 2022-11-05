Former Iowa defensive coordinator Bill Brashier dies at 93

Bill Brashier, a former Iowa football defensive coordinator, died at 93 years old Friday.

Brashier started at Iowa in 1978 as a defensive backs coach. He was promoted to defensive coordinator and assistant head coach before his retirement. Iowa beat Washington, 38-18, in Brashier’s last game — the 1995 Sun Bowl in Texas.

“Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” current Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980s and 1990s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.

“Bill was never flamboyant or flashy. He didn’t seek the spotlight. As a coach, he was without peer. On top of that, Bill was an incredible mentor to young coaches like Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney and me. There was no better person for a young coach to be around. Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Ann, his family, his former players, and all of his friends.”

Brashier coached under Hayden Fry at his alma mater, North Texas, for 11 seasons. When Fry moved from North Texas to accept a head coaching position at Iowa after the 1978 season, he brought Brashier with him.

The Hawkeyes won three Big Ten titles and appeared in 12 bowl games during Brashier’s tenure. Iowa also made the Rose Bowl three times under Fry and Brashier’s supervision.

Brashier was a defensive back, quarterback, and punter at North Texas from 1949-51. Brashier’s 19 career and 10 single-season interceptions still stand as school records for defensive backs.

Brashier is survived by his wife, Ann, three children, six grandchildren, and one great grandchild.