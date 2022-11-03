Where to watch Iowa football face Purdue on Saturday

The Hawkeyes will travel to Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, to take on the Boilermakers at 11:03 a.m. The game will air live on FS1.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz huddles up with his players during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.

Former Iowa wideouts Charlie Jones and Tyrone Tracy will take on their former team this weekend in West Lafayette, Indiana, as the Purdue Boilermakers welcome the Hawkeyes to Ross-Ade Stadium.

Purdue’s offense and passing attack are ranked 32nd and 13th in the nation, respectively. Jones — who was the 2021 Rodgers-Dwight Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year — has been the Boilermakers’ most explosive weapon on offense this season, hauling in 72 passes for 840 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jones’ quarterback, senior Aidan O’Connell, has thrown for 2,270 yards and 15 touchdowns this year. Tracy has caught 24 passes for 188 yards in 2022. He’s also racked up 47 yards on six rushing attempts.

Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns with Iowa in 2021. Tracy recorded 15 receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown during his last year with the Hawkeyes. Additionally, he carried the ball seven times for 33 yards and a TD last season.

Purdue has won four of its last five matchups with Iowa. The Boilermakers have outscored the Hawkeyes, 130-104, during that stretch.

Matchup: Purdue (5-3 overall, 3-2 Big Ten) vs. Iowa (4-4 overall, 2-3 Big Ten)

Scheduled game time: Saturday at 11:03 a.m.

Location: Ross-Ade Stadium

Weather: Winds out of the south at 24 mph, 80 percent chance of rain in the morning, high of 63

TV: FS1

Announcers: Eric Collins (play-by-play), Devin Gardner (color commentary)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network/KRUI/Sirius Channel 384/XM Channel 974

Betting information: Line: PUR -4.5 | O/U: 42

Stories from this week’s Pregame:

Cover story: From friends to foes: Purdue wide receivers Charlie Jones, Tyrone Tracy to compete against former Iowa football teammates

Interview: One-on-one with Iowa defensive lineman Aaron Graves

Power Rankings: Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 10 of the college football season

Bettor’s Guide: Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 10 of the Iowa football season

Game picks: On the line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 10 college football games

Kid Captain: Kid Captain Carver Meiners gives back to UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital