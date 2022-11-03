Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 10 of the college football season

Football Reporter Isaac Goffin previews this weekend’s Big Ten matchups and updates the DI’s conference power rankings.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day leads the Buckeyes onto the field during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The Buckeyes defeated the Hawkeyes, 54-10.

Power rankings

Ohio State — Sure, the Penn State game was closer than expected. But the Buckeyes are still the Big Ten’s best. Michigan — Michigan-Ohio State on Nov. 26 will define the 2022 Big Ten season. Penn State — Penn State must wish it was put in the West in 2014.. Illinois — Too bad few people in Illinois care about the Fighting Illini. Maryland — I wonder if the Terrapins would be where they are now if they were still in the ACC. Wisconsin — I don’t think interim head coach Jim Leonhard will have a shot at a signature win in 2022. Purdue — The Boilermakers could realistically win the Big Ten West. Minnesota — So much for a 4-0 start. Iowa — Complementary football works against Northwestern. Michigan State — The Mel Tucker era is trending in the wrong direction. Nebraska — I don’t think the Cornhuskers are back just yet. Indiana — I still don’t know how the Hoosiers beat the Illini. Rutgers — Taking a flight to Minneapolis and being shut out must taste like freezer burn. Northwestern — The Wildcats remind me of the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Week 10 Big Ten matchups

Ross-Ade Stadium: Iowa (4-4, 2-3) @ Purdue (5-3, 3-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FS1 | Line: PUR -4.5 | O/U: 41

I’ve had this contest circled on my calendar since June 3, when wide receiver Charlie Jones transferred from Iowa to Purdue. Now, as the Boilermakers’ leading pass-catcher, Jones should be prepped to smoke his former team.

Memorial Stadium: Minnesota (5-3, 2-3) @ Nebraska (3-5, 2-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2 | Line: MN -16 | O/U: 46

The 11 a.m. slot was made for games like these. Yes, both programs have some talent. But they are far from being the West contenders. I’m not sure what direction this affair will go in, but it will either be decided at the end of the game or by halftime.

Ryan Field: Ohio State (8-0, 5-0) @ Northwestern (1-7, 1-4)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on ABC | Line: OSU -38 | O/U: 57.5

How was this game scheduled for network TV? Outside of Ohio markets, nobody will be tuning into ABC during the early window. Young children should not be allowed to watch this game because it will contain graphic content.

Camp Randall Stadium: Maryland (6-2, 3-2) @ Wisconsin (4-4, 2-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: WI -5 | O/U: 50.5

Maryland might be on track for an eight-win season. Meanwhile, the Badgers will have to conduct a head coaching search this offseason because they fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2.

Memorial Stadium: Penn State (6-2, 3-2) @ Indiana (3-5, 1-4)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: PSU -14 | O/U: 50.5

The last time Penn State lost to a top 10 team this season, it won in blowout fashion the following week. The Nittany Lions enter this game fresh off a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State. So, take that for what it’s worth.

Memorial Stadium: Michigan State (3-5, 1-4) @ Illinois (7-1, 4-1)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: IL -16.5 | O/U: 41.5

Well, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker doesn’t seem have his program together. But at least Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has produced a winning team for Fighting Illini fans this season.

SHI Stadium: Michigan (8-0, 5-0) @ Rutgers (4-4, 1-4)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MI -26 | O/U: 45

The Scarlet Knights are two wins away from bowl eligibility. Will they become bowl eligible? Probably not. This game against Michigan certainly won’t help Rutgers get any closer to a bowl game. Is this really the best game the Big Ten could put in primetime?