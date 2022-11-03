Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic to move into new building

The clinic will move into the former GEICO building in Coralville.

The outside of the Veteran Affairs Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.

The Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic, located at 601 US-6 W., is moving some of its operations to Coralville by spring 2023.

The clinic will occupy the former GEICO building in Coralville, located on 213 2nd St. Jamie Johnson, Iowa City Veterans Affairs Clinic public affairs officer, said the new location’s bigger space will help the clinic better serve veterans.

“It will essentially double our footprint,” he said. “So, it’s a much larger space. More parking. It’s right on the main drag there, so it’s easier for veterans to find.” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with [the current space], but we’re going to move to a larger footprint, larger space for greater access for our patients.”

Map by Jami Martin-Trainor/The Daily Iowan

Johnson said clinic will house the VA’s outpatient mental health clinic and also a primary care clinic.

“In total, there are 55 mental health offices and four group therapy rooms in the new building,” Johnson said. “Additionally, primary care moves over with a lab and a small physical therapy component to support that primary care team.”

With the site being close to the main hospital, specialty services for the clinic will all be referred to the Veterans Affairs’ main hospital.

Johnson said Veterans Affairs typically lease their buildings for 10 years. At the end of the lease, Veteran Affairs will look at its options to decide whether to renew the lease or move.

“That way we can see what is out there? What's the most cost-effective way to get the clinic that we need or maintain operations during the move? In this instance, we need more space, so the relocation to a larger space that was empty is the easiest, most cost-effective way for us to do that,” Johnson said.

He said the new building is estimated to open sometime in the spring of 2023, roughly in April.