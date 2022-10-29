Watch: Iowa football scores first offensive touchdown since Oct. 1

Quarterback Spencer Petras scored a 1-yard touchdown on a sneak play during the first quarter of Saturday’s Iowa-Northwestern game.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras looks to pass during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. The Fighting Illini defeated the Hawkeyes, 9-6. Petras recorded 18 completed passes for 170 yards.

Iowa football scored its first offensive touchdown in 28 days Saturday. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras punched the ball into the end zone on a 1-yard sneak play.

It's touchdown time in Iowa City. 🙌 Spencer Petras keeps it to extend the early @HawkeyeFootball lead. pic.twitter.com/Ik239iQmlr — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 29, 2022

The Hawkeyes last scored a touchdown during the fourth quarter of their 27-14 loss to the Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 1. Petras completed a 5-yard touchdown pass to backup tight end Luke Lachey with eight seconds remaining in the contest.

Iowa didn’t score a touchdown in its 9-6 loss to Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 8.

The lone touchdown the Hawkeyes scored in their 54-10 loss to the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes came via defensive end Joe Evans. In the first quarter of the contest, Evans forced Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud to fumble. Evans recovered the loose ball and scored.

The Hawkeyes currently lead the Wildcats, 13-0.