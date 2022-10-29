Watch: Iowa football caps first half with a touchdown, leads Northwestern 20-0

Senior quarterback Spencer Petras scored his second touchdown of the game, connecting with tight end Luke Lachey in the end zone.

October 29, 2022

Iowa football leads Northwestern, 20-0 at halftime. The Hawkeyes scored their second offensive touchdown against the Wildcats with 22 seconds remaining in the second quarter, as senior quarterback Spencer Petras connected with tight end Luke Lachey for a 6-yard touchdown.

Petras recorded both of Iowa’s first-half TDs. He scored on a 1-yard sneak play with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

The Hawkeyes punctuated the first half with an interception. Strong safety Kaevon Merriweather picked off a pass thrown by Northwestern QB Brendan Sullivan at the Iowa 44-yard line.

Northwestern will possess the ball to start the second half. The Wildcats trail the Hawkeyes, 20-0.

