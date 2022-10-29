Spencer Petras to start at quarterback in Iowa football’s matchup with Northwestern

The senior will take the Hawkeyes’ first snaps of the game on offense. He and junior Alex Padilla played two quarters each in Iowa’s 54-10 loss to Ohio State last week.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras warms up before a football game between Iowa and Northwestern at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Spencer Petras will start at quarterback for the Iowa football team Saturday. The senior will lead the Hawkeyes against a Northwestern Wildcat defense that ranks 97th in the nation.

Petras and junior Alex Padilla both played in Iowa’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last week. Petras started the game, committed three first-half turnovers, and was benched in favor of Padilla at halftime.

In relief of Petras, Padilla turned the ball over twice and went 5-of-10 for 32 yards. Petras went 6-of-14 for 49 yards against the Buckeyes

Petras is 93-of-175 for 989 yards, two touchdowns, and five interceptions this season. Saturday’s contest will mark Petras’ 27th start. He’s 16-10 on his career.

Padilla started three games last year when Petras was injured. The Hawkeyes went 4-0 in games Padilla played at least two quarters in last season.

Action between Iowa and Northwestern will begin at 2:35 p.m. and air on ESPN2.