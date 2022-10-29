Photos: Iowa football vs. Northwestern

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Northwestern Wildcats, 33-13, on Homecoming weekend at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Iowa improved their overall record to 4-4 and 2-3 in Big Ten play.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras completed 21 passes out of 30 pass attempts and a touchdown pass. Petras also had his highest quarterback rating of the season with 142.6.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson recorded 14 carries and 94 rushing yards on the ground. The Iowa offense recorded 393 yards of offense.

Iowa’s defense held the Northwestern offense to 177 yards of offense and sacked quarterback Brendan Sullivan seven times, and forced one turnover.

Next, Iowa will head to West Lafayette, Indiana, to face the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, Nov. 5.