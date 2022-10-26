Big Ten Conference releases 2023 football schedule, Iowa avoids Ohio State and Michigan

The Hawkeyes will play three Big Ten East teams next season: Penn State, Michigan State, and Rutgers.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren walks to Kirk Ferentz to shake hands during day two of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, July 23.

The Big Ten Conference released its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning. Iowa football will take on three Big Ten East Division opponents: Penn State, Rutgers, and Michigan State.

The Hawkeyes’ schedule doesn’t include Michigan or Ohio State — which are currently the league’s two highest-ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25.

Iowa will play five of its nine conference games at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will welcome Minnesota, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Illinois to Iowa City.

Iowa will travel to play Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes will not play any league road games back-to-back. Their bye is scheduled for Oct. 28 — Week 9 of the college football season.

Iowa did not have any back-to-back conference games on its home schedule in 2022. The Hawkeyes will play back-to-back games against league opponents at Kinnick twice in 2023. Iowa will take on Michigan State and Purdue on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, respectively. The Hawkeyes will play The Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini on Nov. 11 and 18.

Below is a full look at Iowa’s 2023 schedule:

Sept. 2 — Utah State

Sept. 9 — at Iowa State

Sept. 16 — Western Michigan

Sept. 23 — at Penn State

Sept. 30 — Michigan State

Oct. 7 — Purdue

Oct. 14 — at Wisconsin

Oct. 21 — Minnesota

Oct. 28 — Bye

Nov. 4 — at Northwestern

Nov. 11 — Rutgers

Nov. 18 — Illinois

Nov. 24 — at Nebraska

Dec. 2 — Big Ten Championship