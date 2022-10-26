Big Ten Conference releases 2023 football schedule, Iowa avoids Ohio State and Michigan
The Hawkeyes will play three Big Ten East teams next season: Penn State, Michigan State, and Rutgers.
The Big Ten Conference released its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning. Iowa football will take on three Big Ten East Division opponents: Penn State, Rutgers, and Michigan State.
The Hawkeyes’ schedule doesn’t include Michigan or Ohio State — which are currently the league’s two highest-ranked teams in the Associated Press Top 25.
Iowa will play five of its nine conference games at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will welcome Minnesota, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Illinois to Iowa City.
Iowa will travel to play Penn State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Nebraska.
The Hawkeyes will not play any league road games back-to-back. Their bye is scheduled for Oct. 28 — Week 9 of the college football season.
Iowa did not have any back-to-back conference games on its home schedule in 2022. The Hawkeyes will play back-to-back games against league opponents at Kinnick twice in 2023. Iowa will take on Michigan State and Purdue on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7, respectively. The Hawkeyes will play The Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini on Nov. 11 and 18.
Below is a full look at Iowa’s 2023 schedule:
Sept. 2 — Utah State
Sept. 9 — at Iowa State
Sept. 16 — Western Michigan
Sept. 23 — at Penn State
Sept. 30 — Michigan State
Oct. 7 — Purdue
Oct. 14 — at Wisconsin
Oct. 21 — Minnesota
Oct. 28 — Bye
Nov. 4 — at Northwestern
Nov. 11 — Rutgers
Nov. 18 — Illinois
Nov. 24 — at Nebraska
Dec. 2 — Big Ten Championship