Watch: Iowa football scoops fumble, scores first touchdown against No. 2 Ohio State

Defensive end Joe Evans forced the ball out of the hands of quarterback C.J. Stroud and ran it back for a touchdown.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Defensive end Joe Evans scored the first touchdown of Saturday’s Iowa-Ohio State game. The Hawkeye senior forced Buckeye quarterback and Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud to fumble. Evans then scooped the ball off the turf and returned it to the end zone for a TD.

Ohio State scored the first points of the game via a 46-yard field goal. The Buckeye defense intercepted a pass thrown by quarterback Spencer Petras near the 29-yard line. Petras is 0-of-3 today.

Evans’ touchdown gave Iowa a 7-3 lead over Ohio State. The Buckeyes responded with a touchdown on their ensuing drive, recapturing the lead, 10-7.