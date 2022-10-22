Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State

The Hawkeyes gave up the most points in the Kirk Ferentz era on Saturday afternoon.

Jerod Ringwald

Iowa defensive lineman Joe Evans scoops a fumble up during a football game between Iowa and No. 2 Ohio State at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor
October 22, 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Iowa football lost to No. 2 Ohio State, 54-10, at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes lost by over 40 points for the first time since head coach Kirk Ferentz’s first Big Ten game in 1999.

Iowa scored one touchdown — a defensive scoop and score by lineman Joe Evans. The Hawkeye offense could only muster one 49-yard field goal by Drew Stevens.

The Hawkeyes had six total turnovers on the day. Senior quarterback Spencer Petras had two interceptions, including a pick six, and a fumble. Junior quarterback Alex Padilla, who replaced Petras in the second half, had an interception. On Padilla’s first snap of the game, the Hawkeyes fumbled the ball and the Buckeyes recovered. True freshman Kaleb Johnson also fumbled the ball with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State had five touchdowns and four field goals on Saturday afternoon.

Check out reactions the Hawkeyes’ offense, QB change, and turnovers:

