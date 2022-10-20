One-on-one with Iowa linebacker Logan Klemp

Iowa defense celebrates a fumble during a football game between Iowa and Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. The Cyclones ended a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak and defeated the Hawkeyes, 10-7. Iowa State had three turnovers.

The Daily Iowan: So, what does it mean for you to be part of the Iowa football program?

Logan Klemp: It means the world. It’s been a lifelong dream for me. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve dreamt of running out of that tunnel, coming out in the swarm, and being an Iowa football player.

DI: What was it like growing up as an Iowa football fan?

Klemp: It’s just the culture that surrounds this place with the fans and the program. It’s just crazy. Just everybody loves Iowa football.

DI: I know you’re roommates with Monte Pottebaum. What’s it like being roommates with him?

Klemp: We’ve grown really close. He’s a great dude. I’m glad we ended up rooming together and everything, so he’s an awesome dude.

DI: What’s it like having two beards in the same room?

Klemp: It’s a challenge to see who has the better hair and everything, but I’ll give it to him for now. Got to be humble.

DI: So, why do you have a beard?

Klemp: That’s a good question. I don’t know. Ever since I got to college, I’ve always just kind of had a beard. So, I just kept it going and just trim it up every now and then and stuff like that, but just kind of always had it like that.

DI: So, how long did it take you to grow it to where it is now?

Klemp: I trim it pretty, pretty every now and then. But, probably about a year.

DI: I’m a big fan of the NCAA Football video game series. I’m excited it’s coming out again next year. What are your thoughts on the series?

Klemp: I honestly didn’t know it was coming out. It’s coming out next year?

DI: Yeah.

Klemp: That’s pretty cool. I don’t really have an opinion on it, I guess.

DI: Do you envision yourself in video games ever?

Klemp: I’m not a huge video games guy. I’m more of an outdoors guy myself, so I’m not huge into video games.

DI: So, let’s talk about the outdoors. What do you like to do outdoors?

Klemp: I like to bow hunt and just hike around. I just enjoy time in nature, it’s pretty peaceful.

DI: So, where do you like to hunt?

Klemp: I’m usually back home.

DI: And then, where do you like to hike?

Klemp: We actually took a trip out to Yellowstone this past spring. So, that was kind of my best hiking adventure. Me and my roommates went out there, and it was really fun to go backpacking through Yellowstone.

DI: Are you a big traveler guy or do you like to stay at home more?

Klemp: I’m usually around home. I’m not much of a traveler.

DI: What are your favorite places to eat at?

Klemp: Like a good burger. A good burger and fries. It’s probably not the healthiest choice.

DI: I think most people like that. Any particular establishments you like to go to or eat out from?

Klemp: I really can’t pick one out. I frequent Culver’s a lot, but that’s about it.

DI: I like Culver’s as well. Grew up in the Midwest. What do you like to do outside of football, besides anything we talked about?

Klemp: Just spending time with my teammates and just enjoying the outdoors and that’s pretty much about it.