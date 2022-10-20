Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 8
Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the DI’s power rankings.
Power rankings
- Ohio State — Great team, greater band.
- Michigan — Head empty, no thoughts about Michigan.
- Illinois — The Illini are super back.
- Penn State — The valleys are happy over there, supposedly.
- Purdue — I can’t wait for all Iowa wide receivers to follow in Charlie Jones’ footsteps.
- Maryland — For how good Maryland supposedly is this season, I’ve heard nothing.
- Minnesota — The Gophers were good for half a second.
- Nebraska — Teams beat Nebraska, and then start losing. Magic.
- Michigan State — Remember when the Spartans were good?
- Wisconsin — At least the Badgers can make necessary coaching changes.
- Indiana — Head empty, no thoughts about Indiana.
- Iowa — Are you looking at Wisconsin?
- Rutgers — I’m kinda surprised Rutgers was accepted into the Big Ten
- Northwestern — The Nebraska curse!
Week 8 Big Ten matchups
Iowa (3-3,1-2) @ No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -29 | O/U: 49
I can’t wait to go to Columbus to watch Iowa get absolutely dismantled by Ohio State — the Badgers are the foxes, the Hawkeyes are the hens. I’m mostly going for the band, though.
Indiana (3-4, 1-3) @ Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)
Where/when to watch: Saturday 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RUTG -2.5 | O/U: 45
However will viewers be able to choose between the barnburner that is No. 2 Ohio State vs. Iowa and the dumpster fire that is Indiana vs. Rutgers? The people have a dilemma on their hands.
Purdue (5-2, 3-1) @ Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: WISC -1.5 | O/U: 52.5
Another candidate for dumpster fire game of the week, but Charlie Jones is in this one — getting eight touchdowns on the season so far compared to the Iowa offense’s six.
Northwestern (1-5, 1-2) @ Maryland (5-2, 2-2)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MD -13 | O/U: 52.5
My favorite thing about Northwestern is that it’s a prime example of the Nebraska curse — beat the Cornhuskers, lose every game after that. Maryland’s backup quarterback is even competent, so Northwestern is screwed.
Minnesota (4-2, 1-2) @ No. 16 Penn State (5-1, 2-1)
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: PSU -4.5 | O/U: 44.5
Goldy the Gopher and the Nittany Lion could be besties, if they just put their differences of a conference football game aside. In the mascot games, however, Goldy the Gopher definitely looks less creepy.