Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 8

Sports Editor Chloe Peterson previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the DI’s power rankings.

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck answers questions during day one of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Thursday, July 22.

Power rankings

Ohio State — Great team, greater band. Michigan — Head empty, no thoughts about Michigan. Illinois — The Illini are super back. Penn State — The valleys are happy over there, supposedly. Purdue — I can’t wait for all Iowa wide receivers to follow in Charlie Jones’ footsteps. Maryland — For how good Maryland supposedly is this season, I’ve heard nothing. Minnesota — The Gophers were good for half a second. Nebraska — Teams beat Nebraska, and then start losing. Magic. Michigan State — Remember when the Spartans were good? Wisconsin — At least the Badgers can make necessary coaching changes. Indiana — Head empty, no thoughts about Indiana. Iowa — Are you looking at Wisconsin? Rutgers — I’m kinda surprised Rutgers was accepted into the Big Ten Northwestern — The Nebraska curse!

Week 8 Big Ten matchups

Iowa (3-3,1-2) @ No. 2 Ohio State (6-0, 3-0)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: OSU -29 | O/U: 49

I can’t wait to go to Columbus to watch Iowa get absolutely dismantled by Ohio State — the Badgers are the foxes, the Hawkeyes are the hens. I’m mostly going for the band, though.

Indiana (3-4, 1-3) @ Rutgers (3-3, 0-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: RUTG -2.5 | O/U: 45

However will viewers be able to choose between the barnburner that is No. 2 Ohio State vs. Iowa and the dumpster fire that is Indiana vs. Rutgers? The people have a dilemma on their hands.

Purdue (5-2, 3-1) @ Wisconsin (3-4, 1-3)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN | Line: WISC -1.5 | O/U: 52.5

Another candidate for dumpster fire game of the week, but Charlie Jones is in this one — getting eight touchdowns on the season so far compared to the Iowa offense’s six.

Northwestern (1-5, 1-2) @ Maryland (5-2, 2-2)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MD -13 | O/U: 52.5

My favorite thing about Northwestern is that it’s a prime example of the Nebraska curse — beat the Cornhuskers, lose every game after that. Maryland’s backup quarterback is even competent, so Northwestern is screwed.

Minnesota (4-2, 1-2) @ No. 16 Penn State (5-1, 2-1)

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: PSU -4.5 | O/U: 44.5

Goldy the Gopher and the Nittany Lion could be besties, if they just put their differences of a conference football game aside. In the mascot games, however, Goldy the Gopher definitely looks less creepy.