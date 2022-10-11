‘They’re completely different human beings’: Iowa men’s basketball players compare Keegan, Kris Murray

Junior guard Kris Murray wants comparisons between him and his twin brother Keegan, who was picked No. 4 by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft, to stop.

Iowa men’s basketball forward Kris Murray speaks during day one of Big Ten Media Days at Target Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. This year marks the first year of the Target Center hosting Big Ten Media Days.

MINNEAPOLIS — Keegan Murray was the face of the Iowa men’s basketball team a season ago. By default, Kris Murray was, too.

But looks are where Kris — and Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery — wish the comparison between the identical twin brothers would stop. Instead, ever since Keegan was picked No. 4 overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft, Kris and Fran have answered constant questions about Kris stepping into Keegan’s shoes this year.

While acknowledging the questions’ justifications, McCaffery told reporters that, although the brothers look alike, Kris shouldn’t be compared to his brother on the court.

“If you’re around these guys, they’re different,” McCaffery said of the Murray brothers at Big Ten Basketball Media Days Tuesday. “Their games are different, their personalities are different … I kind of wish [Kris] could just be himself and not continually be asked that same question.

“They’re completely different human beings, they just look alike,” McCaffery added. “If [former Hawkeye] Aaron White was replacing Keegan Murray, we wouldn’t be asking these questions. But, it’s a fair question. They look alike, and Keegan was so spectacular. You can always hope that Kris puts up those kinds of numbers. And he may, but he may not. But I can tell you this, he’s going to be really good. I do feel like he’s going to end up being a first-round pick.”

While many players around the Big Ten only told the brothers apart by their jersey number and handedness — Keegan shoots with his right-hand and Kris uses his left — Northwestern head coach Chris Collins described Keegan as a more powerful player and Kris as a sharpshooting wing.

Collins said, while Keegan used more strength to get to the rim, Kris used quickness and jump shooting to score.

“Both very versatile,” Collins said of the brothers. “I thought Keegan was a little more power-based than Kris. Early in the season, Kris was really shooting the ball, he was kind of more the 3 -point threat. Whereas Keegan was more of the slashing, quick post-up, transition [player]. Keegan then became a terrific shooter by the end of the year. That’s why they were playing so well.”

Kris described himself as a “more willing passer” than his brother and said he likes to make his teammates happy.

Fran McCaffery, along with Connor and Patrick McCaffery and junior Tony Perkins, said Kris and Keegan had very different personalities off the court.

Fran said Keegan could say “five words in a week.” When Perkins’ locker was next to Keegan’s, Perkins said Keegan “wouldn’t say a word” when he tried to engage in conversation with him.

Patrick and Connor both jokingly said they liked Kris better.

“Kris will come out, hang out with us more,” Connor said. “He’s a little bit more outgoing, a little bit more of a comedic personality. Keegan is very chill. He’s not going to be out, going to the bars out partying, doing a bunch of different stuff. He’s very much like, go to the gym, go play 18 holes, go home, watch TV, hang out. He doesn’t do a whole lot and Kris is just not like that.”