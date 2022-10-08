Twitter reacts to Iowa football’s 9-6 loss to Illinois

The Hawkeyes lost to the Fighting Illini for the first time since 2008 on Saturday.

Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta runs the ball during a football game between Iowa and Illinois at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Iowa football lost to Illinois, 9-6, on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was the Hawkeyes’ first loss to the Illini since 2008.

Neither team scored a touchdown in Saturday’s game. Illinois Fabrizio Pinton went 3-for-3 in field goal attempts. Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens missed his first field goal of the season on Saturday, going 2-for-3.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras went 18-of-36 for 170 yards. Tight end Sam LaPorta, who had nine catches for 100 yards, was Petras’ main target.

Iowa fans and media reacted to the game on Twitter:

“1st and goal from the 5 to 4th and goal from the 23” should be the title of the book written about Iowa’s 2022 season — Lucy Rohden (@lucysportsjokes) October 9, 2022

IOWA DID WHAT??? WE LOVE YOU IOWA!! YES HAHAHA YES!! pic.twitter.com/K7WQKC2yl0 — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 9, 2022

Can’t imagine anything more romantic than a 6-6 football game pic.twitter.com/jD4XAYJ7QF — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) October 9, 2022

Iowa was +3.5

Iowa State was +2

Both covered and both lost

That is nearly impossible — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) October 9, 2022

Illinois takes a maybe insurmountable three-point lead on Iowa late — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 9, 2022

I'm so happy Iowa fans have their punter, in all seriousness pic.twitter.com/jigirGMlRE — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) October 9, 2022