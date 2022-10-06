On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 6 college football games
The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.
October 6, 2022
Iowa @ Illinois:
Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (12-13): Illinois — This one’s for you, dad.
Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (17-8): Iowa — Illinois isn’t actually back (I think).
Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (15-10): Iowa — Michigan is better than anybody in the West.
Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (15-10): Illinois — Don’t bet on this game.
Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (17-8): Iowa — Bielema has a Hawkeye tattoo for a reason. Hawks by a million.
John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (15-10): Illinois — Illini have confidence after winning at Wisconsin.
Jason Brummond, Publisher (15-10): Iowa — A predictable battle of first-place B1G West teams.
TCU @ Kansas:
Hanson: Kansas — Kansas needs to start losing. I’m tired of picking its games.
Peterson: Kansas — Jayhawks can totally eat Horned Frogs, no contest.
Werner: TCU — Jay, K, LHawks.
Goffin: TCU — The fun stops here for Kansas.
Merrick: Kansas — This feels like 2007 all over again, Rock Chalk.
Bohnenkamp: TCU — Jayhawks’ luck will run out.
Brummond: TCU — Kansas’ magic runs out.
Missouri @ Florida:
Hanson: Missouri — A near-win against Georgia equals a win over Florida.
Peterson: Florida — If the Gators can survive a hurricane, they can beat Missouri.
Werner: Florida — Missouri missed its chance last week. It’s all downhill from here.
Goffin: Florida — Gators eat Tigers on the field.
Merrick: Florida — The Swamp will be too much for Mizzou.
Bohnenkamp: Florida — A coin flip among SEC also-rans.
Brummond: Florida — Missouri is still hung up on last week’s upset chance of Georgia.
Wisconsin @ Northwestern:
Hanson: Wisconsin — Been a tough week for Chryst worshippers.
Peterson: Wisconsin — A Chryst-less dumpster fire!
Werner: Northwestern — I don’t even have a reason for this.
Goffin: Wisconsin — Why did we pick another Big Ten game?
Merrick: Wisconsin — They won’t allow the worst team in Illinois to beat them.
Bohnenkamp: Wisconsin — Badgers need to get into that traffic jam of Big Ten West mediocrity.
Brummond: Wisconsin — Do the Badgers even need a coach to beat Northwestern?
Utah @ UCLA
Hanson: Utah — Nuclear reactors should be safe this week.
Peterson: Utah — UCLA already fits in the Big Ten West.
Werner: UCLA — This one’s for Lonzo Ball.
Goffin: UCLA — A UCLA alum once wished Chris a happy birthday.
Merrick: UCLA — DTR is gonna tear this defense apart.
Bohnenkamp: UCLA — Nobody will show up because everybody is getting ready for the Dodgers’ October run.
Brummond: Utah — Utes are still the team to beat in the Pac-12.