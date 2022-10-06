On the Line | Daily Iowan football staff picks a slate of Week 6 college football games

The DI’s band of football experts picked five of this week’s top matchups. Game selections and records will be released each week.

Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini lifts his hands up to celebrate with wide receiver Arland Bruce IV during a football game between Iowa and No. 4 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Ragaini and the offense celebrated the play as a touchdown before refs signaled Ragaini had stepped out of bounds. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes, 27-14.

Iowa @ Illinois:

Austin Hanson, Pregame Editor (12-13): Illinois — This one’s for you, dad.

Chloe Peterson, Sports Editor (17-8): Iowa — Illinois isn’t actually back (I think).

Chris Werner, Assistant Sports Editor (15-10): Iowa — Michigan is better than anybody in the West.

Isaac Goffin, Football Reporter (15-10): Illinois — Don’t bet on this game.

Michael Merrick, DITV Sports Director (17-8): Iowa — Bielema has a Hawkeye tattoo for a reason. Hawks by a million.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (15-10): Illinois — Illini have confidence after winning at Wisconsin.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (15-10): Iowa — A predictable battle of first-place B1G West teams.

TCU @ Kansas:

Hanson: Kansas — Kansas needs to start losing. I’m tired of picking its games.

Peterson: Kansas — Jayhawks can totally eat Horned Frogs, no contest.

Werner: TCU — Jay, K, LHawks.

Goffin: TCU — The fun stops here for Kansas.

Merrick: Kansas — This feels like 2007 all over again, Rock Chalk.

Bohnenkamp: TCU — Jayhawks’ luck will run out.

Brummond: TCU — Kansas’ magic runs out.

Missouri @ Florida:

Hanson: Missouri — A near-win against Georgia equals a win over Florida.

Peterson: Florida — If the Gators can survive a hurricane, they can beat Missouri.

Werner: Florida — Missouri missed its chance last week. It’s all downhill from here.

Goffin: Florida — Gators eat Tigers on the field.

Merrick: Florida — The Swamp will be too much for Mizzou.

Bohnenkamp: Florida — A coin flip among SEC also-rans.

Brummond: Florida — Missouri is still hung up on last week’s upset chance of Georgia.

Wisconsin @ Northwestern:

Hanson: Wisconsin — Been a tough week for Chryst worshippers.

Peterson: Wisconsin — A Chryst-less dumpster fire!

Werner: Northwestern — I don’t even have a reason for this.

Goffin: Wisconsin — Why did we pick another Big Ten game?

Merrick: Wisconsin — They won’t allow the worst team in Illinois to beat them.

Bohnenkamp: Wisconsin — Badgers need to get into that traffic jam of Big Ten West mediocrity.

Brummond: Wisconsin — Do the Badgers even need a coach to beat Northwestern?

Utah @ UCLA

Hanson: Utah — Nuclear reactors should be safe this week.

Peterson: Utah — UCLA already fits in the Big Ten West.

Werner: UCLA — This one’s for Lonzo Ball.

Goffin: UCLA — A UCLA alum once wished Chris a happy birthday.

Merrick: UCLA — DTR is gonna tear this defense apart.

Bohnenkamp: UCLA — Nobody will show up because everybody is getting ready for the Dodgers’ October run.

Brummond: Utah — Utes are still the team to beat in the Pac-12.