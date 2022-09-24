Watch: Iowa football’s Drew Stevens banks in 51-yard field goal to extend Hawkeye lead over Rutgers

Stevens’s new career-long hit the left upright before flying through the uprights.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens kicks a field goal during Iowa football’s Kids’ Day at Kinnick in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Iowa introduced its 2022 kid captains before the team practiced in front of fans. Iowa looks to fill the role of kicker for 2022 after former kicker Caleb Shudak signed with Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent.

Although Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has maintained the competition at kicker between freshman Drew Stevens and sophomore Aaron Blom is “wide open” Stevens has built quite the resume in his two games this season.

After Blom converted just one of three field goal attempts in the first two games of the season, Stevens has been perfect in the last two contests, making all four of his field goal tries.

Stevens converted a career-long 51-yard attempt with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter against Rutgers. His bank shot, which hit the left upright before toppling through, stretched the Hawkeye lead to 27-10 over the Scarlet Knights.