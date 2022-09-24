Watch: Iowa football’s Drew Stevens banks in 51-yard field goal to extend Hawkeye lead over Rutgers
Stevens’s new career-long hit the left upright before flying through the uprights.
September 24, 2022
Although Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz has maintained the competition at kicker between freshman Drew Stevens and sophomore Aaron Blom is “wide open” Stevens has built quite the resume in his two games this season.
After Blom converted just one of three field goal attempts in the first two games of the season, Stevens has been perfect in the last two contests, making all four of his field goal tries.
Stevens converted a career-long 51-yard attempt with 6:08 left in the fourth quarter against Rutgers. His bank shot, which hit the left upright before toppling through, stretched the Hawkeye lead to 27-10 over the Scarlet Knights.
The bank is open on a Saturday night in Piscataway. Drew Stevens from 51. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/DNAIcIMvEl
— Cody Hills (@ByCodyHills) September 25, 2022