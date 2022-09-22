Around the Big Ten | Matchups, Power Rankings for Week 4 of the college football season

Football Reporter Isaac Goffin previews this weekend’s matchups and updates the DI’s conference power rankings.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano speaks with media during day two of Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Friday, July 23.

Power Rankings

Ohio State — Always impressive to see a Big Ten program score 77 points. Michigan — Give credit to the Wolverines for scheduling weak nonconference opponents. Penn State — The Nittany Lions downed the Tigers in the Plains. Minnesota — The Gophers can win the West this season. Michigan State — Will Washington-Michigan State be a Big Ten Conference game soon? Wisconsin — The Badgers are a tough team to read right now. Purdue — The Boilermakers should’ve beat the Orange last week. Maryland — The Terrapins haven’t been tested yet. Rutgers — A close win versus Temple isn’t a resume-booster for the Scarlet Knights. Indiana — Somehow, the Hoosiers are 3-0. Illinois — There’s nothing special in Champaign. Iowa — There are signs of life in the Hawkeye offense, for now. Northwestern — It appears the Wildcats’ even-year trend of advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game is over. Nebraska — That was not a pretty game against Oklahoma.

Week 4 Big Ten matchups

Central Michigan (1-2, 0-0) @ Penn State (3-0, 1-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on BTN | Line: PSU -26 | O/U 60.5

At first glance, this looks like a recovery bout for Penn State. But the Nittany are coming off a big win over the Auburn Tigers, so maybe this is actually a trap game.

Maryland (3-0, 0-0) @ Michigan (3-0, 0-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX | Line: MI -17 | O/U 62.5

When Fox debuted “Big Noon Kickoff,” this was not the type of game I expected the network to schedule. But neither was Oklahoma-Nebraska. Maybe Maryland hangs in for a half.

Indiana (3-0, 1-0) @ Cincinnati (2-1, 0-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2 | Line: CI -17.5 | O/U 54

Last season, Cincinnati won this regional matchup, 38-24. The outcome of this year’s game probably won’t be too different.

Minnesota (3-0, 0-0) @ Michigan State (2-1, 0-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: MN -2.5 | O/U 51

I believe this is the most important Big Ten matchup of the week. If Minnesota looks good, the West has been put on notice as Michigan State is no joke.

Iowa (2-1, 0-0) @ Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 6 p.m. on FS1 | Line: IA -7.5 | O/U 35.5

The top reason to tune into this game is the punters: Iowa’s Tory Taylor and Rutgers’ Adam Korsak. That’s Big Ten football at its finest.

Florida Atlantic (2-2, 1-0) @ Purdue (1-2, 0-1)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: PU -19.5 | O/U 61.5

I miss the good ole’ days when Lane Kiffin used to coach Florida Atlantic. The Aidan O’Connell-Charlie Jones connection is like none other in college football.

Miami (OH) (1-2, 0-0) @ Northwestern (1-2, 1-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on BTN | Line: NU -6.5 | O/U 51.5

This is the least watchable Big Ten contest of the week. The RedHawks are a lower-tier MAC program and the Wildcats fell to the Southern Illinois Salukis — an FCS team — at Ryan Field last week.

Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0) @ Ohio State (3-0, 0-0)

When/where to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC | Line: OSU -18 | O/U 57

I want to be excited for this matchup, but the Buckeyes are way ahead of everyone else in the Big Ten. College football doesn’t deserve this game in primetime.